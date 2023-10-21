Ohio State’s win over Penn State proved one thing: Michigan is the Big Ten king
The biggest takeaway from Ohio State's latest victory over Penn State is that neither Big Ten contender is Michigan. Until either program defeats the Wolverines, the league belongs to them.
By John Buhler
After the biggest game of the last two weekends lived up to the hype with Oklahoma beating Texas in Red River and Washington defeating Oregon in his Pacific Northwest border war, we were due for a letdown. Although we did see great defense on display in The Horseshoe, the offenses were rather unimpressive. Ohio State stayed undefeated by beating Penn State 20-12, but this was unsatisfying.
All we wanted as spectators was to see either first-year starting quarterback take off. Unfortunately, Kyle McCord continued to look like just another guy for the Buckeyes and Drew Allar resembled Christian Hackenberg more than he did even Sean Clifford. Once again, Ryan Day remains undefeated vs. Penn State in his coaching career. As for James Franklin, it was all sizzle and no steak.
The only thing that really matters from this game is neither are in the class of two-time defending Big Ten champion Michigan, at least for now. While the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions still have to play the Wolverines in divisional play, I have a hard time seeing either one of them getting the best of Jim Harbaugh's team right now. A lot can change between now and then, but I know what I saw Saturday.
Until proven otherwise, the Big Ten will belong to the victors, and to the victors go all the spoils...
Ohio State vs. Penn State showed us that the Big Ten belongs to Michigan
In time, maybe Allar and/or McCord will rise to the occasion in these big spots. For now, I trust Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy every day and twice on Saturdays over these two talented underperformers. While he needed some time to get right in the Michigan offense over the last two years, he is the one with a first-round projection coming out. Allar and McCord still have work to do.
Even if Michigan is in hot water as a program once again for the sign-stealing scandal, nobody in the league is getting them more often than not in a head-to-head contest. No, they are not inaffable, but I would take the Wolverines in every game they play up until the College Football Playoff. Not until the final days of December can I safely say they will be going up against a worthy adversary this season.
To be frank, I am okay with being wrong at the end of the day. There is still plenty of regular-season ball left to be played, but I doubt Ohio State and Penn State have enough offensive firepower this season to keep pace with a Michigan offense that can put up points. For now, we still have two more big games featuring these three teams left to be played out. Anything, and everything, can happen.
At this juncture, all this Big Ten game we just saw did for me was tell me that Michigan runs the league.