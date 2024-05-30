Microscope on Caleb Williams' 1st season with Bears gets bigger thanks to Hard Knocks
Caleb Williams was already going to have all eyes on him as he goes through his much-hyped rookie season with the Chicago Bears. The bright lights somehow got even brighter after HBO's Hard Knocks officially decided to follow the Bears this offseason, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
This will be the first time the Bears will be featured on Hard Knocks. And it's not surprising why they're the pick this time.
Cameras will be on hand to document the Bears' preseason activities with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in the building. The last time that happened, Hard Knocks followed the Browns and Baker Mayfield.
Hard Knocks will document Bears preseason with Caleb Williams
The first episode is coming on Aug. 6. It'll be a must-watch for Bears fans and anyone interested in Williams' progression.
Williams was considered one of the most talented quarterbacks to hit the draft this century. Some went back to Trevor Lawrence. Others to Andrew Luck. Either way, he was a sure-fire No. 1 pick from the moment he declared for the draft.
No rookie will be under the microscope that Williams finds himself under. Then again, he's dealt with scrutiny going back to his days as a prominent high school recruit. His performance at Oklahoma as a freshman, unseating Spencer Rattler for the starting job, only increased his profile. Following Lincoln Riley to USC and then winning the Heisman made him a household name. With that came criticism for his personality quirks, like painting his nails with profanity to wearing high fashion, and his emotionality on the field, like openly crying in his mother's arms after a loss.
Hard Knocks will give Williams the chance to show the world what he's like behind the scenes. It could be a great opportunity for him. Or it could make him the subject of more ridicule. That's what comes with being the guy.