Midseason report card: Grading every Lakers player's performance at the All-Star Break
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't lived up to their preseason expectations which means the players haven't either. Here is a grading of every Lakers performance so far.
8. Cam Reddish: D+
Cam Reddish was one of the offseason pickups who eventually had an important role for the Lakers throughout most of the season. He has played in just 35 games and has started 26 of them this season.
He has averaged 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals on .405/.337/.783 shooting splits on 23.3 minutes per game. The peak of Reddish's game is playing defense, as he is one of the Lakers' best defenders.
Part of the reason that Reddish has a D+ grade so far is because he has been injured. The main reason is that he provides very little offensively. The area the Lakers struggle in the most is three-point shooting, and Reddish is a very poor three-point shooter. As of right now, Reddish has one of the worst offensive ratings on the Lakers as a whole.
7. Christian Wood: C
The Lakers had thought they got a huge stealing in signing Christian Wood for $5.7 million over the next two seasons. That is because last season he averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks on .515/.376/.772 shooting splits and finished ninth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting.
In his 50 games for the Lakers, he has averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and one assist on .476/.307/.702 shooting splits in 17.4 minutes per game.
The most obvious reason for Wood's decline is he is playing almost eight minutes less per game and is now the seventh or eighth option compared to being a top option for the Mavericks last season.
The main reason for his C grade is that his efficiency has dropped significantly. Prior years have shown that he can be a consistent scoring threat but this season he hasn't been. The one positive this year is that his defense has been much better than years prior.