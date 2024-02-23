Midseason report card: Grading every Lakers player's performance at the All-Star Break
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't lived up to their preseason expectations which means the players haven't either. Here is a grading of every Lakers performance so far.
6. Rui Hachimura: B-
Rui Hachimura was one of the best players for the Lakers in the playoffs last season and was one of their top priorities in the offseason. At the start of the season, he was banged up and wasn't playing well but has really turned things around.
In the 42 games he has played, he's averaging 12 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists on .515/.400/.728 shooting splits. Over his last 23 games, he's averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and one assist on .542/.413/.696 shooting splits.
The way Hachimura has played over his last 23 games for the Lakers will satisfy everyone in the organization and all the fans. It is very similar to how he played in the postseason last year.
Hachimura is sitting at a B- because of his slow start to the season, his free throw shooting and his defense can be bad at times. He has played well and hopefully will continue to play well as the season goes on to get his grade up at the end of the season.
5. D'Angelo Russell: B+
D'Angelo Russell has been an interesting player in his return to the Lakers. He was great for them last season but struggled in the playoffs and has been up and down this season until his name was entered into trade talks.
In 51 games he has averaged 17.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, on .465/.417/.810 shooting splits. Russell is great on offense but can be a defensive liability at times where he is bottom four on the team in defensive rating.
Russell is getting a B+ for his midseason report because he isn't a great defender but has had a roller-coaster season so far. In the first 16 games, he was around his current numbers. Then the next 19 games he struggled massively and was benched for seven straight games. Then in his last 16 games, he has played like an All-Star.
Over his last 16 games, he's averaging 23.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists on .466/.460/.889 shooting splits. If he can keep that up, his end-of-season grade will be much better.