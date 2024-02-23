Midseason report card: Grading every Lakers player's performance at the All-Star Break
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't lived up to their preseason expectations which means the players haven't either. Here is a grading of every Lakers performance so far.
4. Taurean Prince: A-
Taurean Prince was another great pickup for the Lakers in the offseason as your modern-day 3-and-D wing. Of the Lakers' role players, he has been the most consistent and has only missed three games this season.
In 53 games played, he has averaged 9.6 points, three rebounds and 1.7 assists, on .439/.390/.731 shooting splits. The only critique of him this season is that his free throw shooting is eight percent lower than his career average.
It is very weird for someone with Prince's stat line to receive an A- but he gets an A- because of how great he has been at filling his role. He has been a knockdown three-point shooter for a team that has struggled with shooting threes. That is his role on the team which he has excelled at this season.
3. LeBron James: A+
There is really nothing you can put into words about how LeBron James has played this season. In Year 21 at the age of 39, he continues to defy what longevity means in the NBA. This season, he has once again been tremendous.
In 49 games played, he is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.3 steals on .520/.395/.741 shooting splits on 34.9 minutes per game. Above all else, he has been one of the Lakers' five best defenders this season.
It goes without saying that LeBron James is having another A+ season. Even in his elder years when his game is nowhere near as good as it was 10 years ago, he is still finding a way to improve. He is shooting his second-highest three-point percentage of his career, is playing off the ball more than ever, and is still one of the best passers in the game.