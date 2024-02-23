Midseason report card: Grading every Lakers player's performance at the All-Star Break
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't lived up to their preseason expectations which means the players haven't either. Here is a grading of every Lakers performance so far.
2. Austin Reaves: A-
Austin Reaves has gotten a lot of hype over the last year and has yet again been the Lakers' third-most consistent player for the season. His numbers are not better than D'Angelo Russell, but his impact is far greater.
In 56 games played this season he is averaging 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists, on .490/.365/.863 shooting splits in 31.1 minutes per game. Over his last 17 games played, he has looked like the player he was in the playoffs.
Reaves has been in an interesting spot where he was originally the starter, then got moved to the bench, and then was back in the starting lineup. That had affected his play but even with that, he was still consistent in his production during that time.
That is why Reaves is getting an A- so far this season because he has lived up to the expectations of being a reliable piece to the Lakers. He has played extremely well over his last 17 games and is trusted to play down the stretch of close games.
1. Anthony Davis: A++
Everyone was wondering when Anthony Davis would stop riding shotgun and become the bus driver of the Los Angeles Lakers. This season he finally has and has surprisingly gone under the radar amongst the media.
This season he is averaging 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 blocks on .553/.284/.810 shooting splits. He is currently third in the NBA in rebounds per game and fifth in blocks per game. He is in contention for the Defensive Player of the Year. Above all, he has missed only four games this season.
Davis deserves this A++ because he has not only been the Lakers' best player, but he has been one of the best players in the NBA. He has finally taken the helm as the Laker's best player and has figured out how to stay healthy. The Lakers are on a hot streak because of how well he has played and if he continues to be this dominant, the Lakers can easily compete for a championship.