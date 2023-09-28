Dan Dickerson's radio call of Miguel Cabrera's home run will give you chills
Detroit Tigers radio announcer Dan Dickerson gave an amazing radio call of what could be Miguel Cabrera's final MLB home run.
By Mark Powell
Detroit Tigers radio announcer Dan Dickerson has been around for decades, but it's unlikely he's seen many players like Miguel Cabrera. Miggy, the 500-home run, 3,000-hit man, is entering his final homestand with Detroit. Cabrera will retire at the end of the season, but before he does, he's not done getting Tigers fans out of their seats.
Cabrera hit his fourth home run of the season -- a far cry from the 40-plus he used to hit when he threatened for the triple crown on a yearly basis -- but it was just as memorable. Dickerson offered another memorable call of Miggy's blast, which occurred before the game was suspended in the fifth inning.
Miguel Cabrera gives Detroit Tigers one last memory for the road
Miggy offered one last home run, at the very least, on Wednesday night to pad Detroit's lead. It's something he's done so many times before. With his 511th blast, he tied Mel Ott on the home run list. It seems everything Cabrera does these days -- which, granted, is not a ton given his advanced age -- is history. Per WXYZ, this weekend will serve as the ultimate celebration for all Cabrera has done for Detroit baseball fans:
"On Friday, Sept. 29, there will be a Party in the Park, all fans will receive a commemorative Miggy Comic Book Cover, plus the first-ever drone show at the end of the game. Saturday will include a pre-game ceremony to honor Miggy with guest speakers, gifts and more. The first 15,000 fans will receive a Miguel Cabrera Print-All-Over t-shirt. Finally, Sunday, Oct. 1 will his final game. All fans will receive a Miguel Cabrera in-set giveaway."
Tigers were very limited, and at this point are virtually impossible to get at their original asking price. Considering Detroit's place in the standings, that says more about Cabrera than anything else.