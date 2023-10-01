Miguel Cabrera's Tigers career ends exactly how it should
Miguel Cabrera's Detroit Tigers career ended exactly as it should -- with the first baseman making an out at first base, and passing the baton.
By Mark Powell
Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera officially called it quits on Sunday afternoon. In a weekend most Tigers fans will never forget, the franchise icon said farewell to Detroit after a decade-plus wearing the Ol' English D.
Cabrera finishes his career with well over 500 home runs and 300 hits. He's been a shell of his Triple Crown self the last few seasons, but as a Cooperstown-bound icon, Cabrera was always going to decide when he retires.
In the eighth inning on Sunday, A.J. Hinch subbed Cabrera in to play some first base -- a familiar defensive spot for the slugger -- and he snagged a ground ball for his final moment as a professional baseball player.
Not a dry eye in Detroit: Tigers honor Miguel Cabrera the right way
When the Tigers traded for Miguel Cabrera back in 2007, Detroit knew it was acquiring a potential franchise cornerstone, and one who had already been to the baseball mountaintop. While Miggy unfortunately never won a World Series in the Motor City, he did win multiple pennants, and reached some previously-unthinkable personal milestones in front of a packed Comerica Park.
The former Triple Crown winner and AL MVP has taken a step back the last few seasons. He's lost a good bit of his power and bat speed, but Cabrera can still hit to all fields when he does make contact.
With Miggy now officially out the door, the Tigers will take a step forward without a familiar face. Scott Harris and the front office have big plans, and that could include a big free-agent addition or trade. Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene are two young players to build around, and the pitching staff features some promising arms like Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning, Casey Mize and more.
Life without Miggy won't be easy, but it remains promising in the Motor City.