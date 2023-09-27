Mikal Bridges shoots his shot with A'ja Wilson, gets shut down
Mikal Bridges decided to shoot his shot with A'ja Wilson after she won WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. It did not go well for Bridges.
After A'ja Wilson won the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award, she naturally posted to Instagram about her award — as one does. She posted a picture on her Instagram with the caption that she "love me D ... fense."
And a fun caption led to an NBA player asking her out on the site. Mikal Bridges responded with a comment saying "Yeah". Clearly, this was made in order to make a move on the girl.
It didn't end up well as Wilson responded by saying he was "lost". Donovan Mitchell added to the conversation by commenting that something is wrong with Bridges" in a very lighthearted and funny way. Harrison Barnes also responded with a laughing emoji.
Wilson is one of the best players in the WNBA on the top team and is expected to make the WNBA Finals if they are able to take care of business against the Dallas Wings. The Aces will need her defensive ability in a possible finals matchup against the New York Liberty if both advance as expected.
How good was Mikal Bridges rizz here?
Look at the end of the day here Mikal Bridges is gonna get way more girls than I can. Still, making this move was probably not the best way to secure the bag. Going public is almost never a good idea. In this case, Bridges ended up getting embarrassed a bit and rightly so.
Obviously, It's not really fair to go so deep on this one as this was just a funny little pickup line. Maybe down the line Bridges will get another shot at Wilson but for now it seems like the Brooklyn Net got rejected.