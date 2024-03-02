Mike Evans' agent reveals star wide receiver's demands entering open market
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is expected to test free agency. Here's what the wideout is looking for, according to his agent.
By Scott Rogust
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one of the more surprising teams of the 2023 season. The team was expected to finish near the bottom of the NFC standings. Instead, they won the NFC South division with a 9-8 record, beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round, and put up a tough fight against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.
Now, they enter a pivotal offseason in which they have to re-sign their quarterback, Baker Mayfield. Not only that, but star wide receiver Mike Evans is scheduled to be a free agent.
The Buccaneers approached Evans about a contract, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, but the wide receiver wants to test free agency. But what is he looking for in his potential next team?
Evans' agent, Deryk Gilmore, tells Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz that the wide receiver "wants to play with an elite quarterback in an offense that will showcase him," doesn't want to play with a rookie quarterback, wants to be "paid like a top wide receiver" and a key priority is winning a Super Bowl.
Mike Evans wants to play for 'elite quarterback' and to be paid like a top wide receiver entering free agency
Evans' agent is letting it be known that he wants to be paid like one of the top players at his position, while playing alongside the best-of-the-best in terms of quarterbacks, wit the hopes of winning a Super Bowl.
This is a significant update, considering teams are in the process of freeing up cap space to prepare for free agency, which officially begins on March 15.
Teams with the most cap space of this writing, per Spotrac, are the Washington Commanders ($96.1 million), New England Patriots (91.5 million), Tennessee Titans ($80.9 million), and Chicago Bears ($79.8 million). The Bears and Commanders are expected to draft rookiue quarterbacks, so they can be ruled out. The Patriots, whether they draft a rookie signal caller or bring in a veteran, are a team that needs widespread improvements across the roster. The same can be said for the Titans, even with promising quarterback Will Levis.
But there are some teams that certainly fit in the contender and elite quarterback categories. The Cincinnati Bengals have $52.2 million in cap space available and have Joe Burrow as their starter. The Philadelphia Eagles, with Jalen Hurts at quarterback, have $39.7 million in space. Again, this is current cap space, you can't rule out contenders making some bold moves to free up cap space to make a move at some of the top free agents available.
This past season, Evans caught 79 passes 1,255 yards and a league-high 13 touchdowns on 136 targets. Evans made it to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time.
Evans' agent let his client's demands be known. Now, we wait to see which teams check the boxes of what the star is looking for, and if they can agree to terms on a trade.