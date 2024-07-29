Mike Evans confirms he shut down idea of teaming up with Patrick Mahomes
By Kinnu Singh
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has arguably been the most underrated wide receiver since he entered the league as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Evans wasn't afforded the spotlight of a big market like Odell Beckham Jr., who was drafted at No. 12 overall in the same draft class. It's been easy to overlook Evans' impact as a soft-spoken wide receiver on a small-market team, but he has established himself as a model of consistency throughout his career.
Evans is the only wide receiver in NFL history to register 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start his career.
Although he ultimately returned to Tampa Bay on a two-year, $52 million contract extension, the 30-year-old wide receiver considered leaving Tampa Bay for the first time in his career after contract negotiations with the Buccaneers broke down earlier this offseason.
Mike Evans considered joining Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
During an interview with NFL Network, Evans revealed that he considered signing with either the Houston Texans or the Kansas City Chiefs.
"In the back of my mind, I'm thinking Houston, Kansas City," Evans said. "I love Pat Mahomes' game. I'm thinking those two teams. And I'm obviously thinking the Bucs."
Evans has known of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes since high school. The two Texas natives were a few years apart in age, which kept them from crossing paths.
Evans attended Ball High School in Galveston before going on to play at Texas A&M. Mahomes attended Whitehouse High School and committed to Texas Tech. Kliff Kingsbury, who was Mahomes' collegiate head coach, was once Evans' offensive coordinator at Texas A&M.
Evans has often praised Mahomes, and the 6-foot-5 wide receiver would've been a dream wide receiver for the Chiefs. Deryck Gilmore, Evans' agent, told Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz in March that winning a Super Bowl was a priority for the veteran wide receiver.
"Mike wants to play with an elite quarterback in an offense that will showcase him — and be paid like a top wide receiver," Gilmore told Schultz. "He doesn’t want to play with a rookie QB. Winning a Super Bowl is a key priority.”
It's understandable why Evans would want to play for a Super Bowl contender. He has experienced the highs and lows of football — in his rookie season, the Buccaneers finished with a 2-14 record. He finally had an opportunity to play with Mahomes this offseason, but Evans' wife ultimately convinced him to remain in Tampa Bay.
"It was really her decision, is the reason why I decided to stay," Evans said. "She gave me the go-ahead. ... I was gonna hit free agency, and then, we were at dinner; she said, 'I think you should stay in Tampa.'"
The 30-year-old wideout has been dominant regardless of the talent that surrounded him. Over the years, Evans has caught passes from seven different quarterbacks: Josh McCown, Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Blaine Gabbert, Baker Mayfield, and — of course — Tom Brady. Evans won his first championship in Super Bowl LV after Brady joined the team in 2020. Coincidentally, that victory came at the expense of Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Ten years into his career, Evans has made one thing clear: He will one day reside at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. For now, however, he'll continue to reside in Tampa Bay.