Mike Greenberg's desperate pleas to save the Jets are falling on deaf ears
Mike Greenberg continues to plead for NFL teams to trade a QB to the New York Jets to save the season, and it's not going to happen
Is Mike Greenberg ever going to face reality? No one in their right mind would send their quarterback to the New York Jets and save the Jets' season.
On ESPN's Get Up, Greeny once again begged the Jets to get in touch with the Minnesota Vikings and beg them to trade Kirk Cousins to Gotham City. The reception was not well received by the Get Up crew. It was eerily similar to the reaction that Stephen A. Smith gets when he tries to troll the Dallas Cowboys or go off on a drop-the-floor and howl with laughter rant on the New York Knicks.
It's not the first time that Greeny has done this before. Right after the Monday Night horror story that had a fairytale ending (Rodgers' Achilles injury followed by Xavier Gipson's walk off touchdown win), Greenberg tried to bring up several options that the team should trade for, including Jacoby Brissett and Taylor Heinicke, only for those options to back off.
Mike Greenberg won't give up in saving his New York Jets, but it's hopeless
There's nothing that's going to happen. Mike Greenberg can go out there and rant to the high heavens, no team is trading with the Jets. Not just because it's New York and continuous New York coverage, not because it's the Jets, but because why should they?
Why would a team trade their really good backup quarterback and potentially risk their franchise? There is no obligation by any other team to do so. Yes, the Jets could potentially offer a good trade package, a bit over excessive, but they could choose to do so. It is also possible that every other team that receives the deal can decide to decline.
Keep those rants coming Greeny, we as the public love them. But the New York Jets are not getting Kirk Cousins or any other quarterback. This was how the Jets' bed was made and they chose to make it that way. As such, sleep in it.