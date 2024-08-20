Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State will be wearing QR codes to stay ahead in NIL
As the Oklahoma State Cowboys look to compete for a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance, the program has implemented a new feature on their helmets that will help them in the NIL recruiting world.
As Matt Fortuna of the Inside Zone noted Oklahoma State players will wear QR codes on the back of their helmets that "link to the general team fund."
The QR codes will allow fans who are watching from home to capture them from their televisions, and it will send them to the school's NIL fund.
Ever since the introduction of Name, Image, and Likeness in 2021, programs across the country have tried creative ideas like this to make sure that their university will stay on top of the recruiting world.
Considering that these student-athletes will likely have their receive their most attention during the actual games, this helmet design feature by the school seems to be an extremely good move for the Cowboys. It is also likely that this idea will continue to happen around the country with other programs adopting it as the college football world continues to adapt to the new landscape,
Whether it pays off in the long-term has yet to be seen but the program has certainly created a new way to promote their student-athletes for endorsement deals.
Oklahoma State is coming off a 10-4 season that featured them losing to Texas (49-21) in the Big 12 championship game. The Cowboys were able to end the season on a high note by beating Texas A&M 31-23 in the Texas Bowl. Gundy and company are hoping for an amazing season with Ollie Gordon looking to compete for the Heisman Trophy after finishing seventh in the voting last season.