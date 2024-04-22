Mike Macdonald off to brutal start with at least one Seahawks legend
By Lior Lampert
First impressions are everything. Rookie Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald appears to be learning that in real time as he tries to establish a culture and sense of identity within the locker room to kick off his tenure.
Macdonald held his first press conference this week since being introduced as the next head coach of Seattle, and reporters noticed that he took down several photos, relics, and more that commemorated the past success of the Seahawks franchise as he looks to make his imprint on the team. But he may have barked up the wrong tree, at least with one Seahawks legend -- cornerback Richard Sherman, a vital piece of the famous "Legion of Boom" secondary.
Upon discovering an image of his memorable play against the San Francisco 49ers was removed -- in which he batted a pass from quarterback Colin Kaepernick that was intercepted and punched Seattle's ticket to Super Bowl XLVIII -- Sherman took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice his frustration in response to a fan who suggested he and the Seahawks had been clinging too hard onto the past rather than focusing on the future.
Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald gets off on the wrong foot with legendary CB Richard Sherman
"Yea I'm sure every great franchise is removing its legendary players pictures from their building because they can't ever live up to that. Makes sense," Sherman said. "Sure the Ravens don't have pictures of Ray Lewis and that great defense. I'm sure Pittsburgh doesn't have pictures of all the great moments. I'm sure Dallas, SF, NE all remove pictures of the history of their Franchise because of a new coach. Makes sense."
Sherman's former teammate and fellow Legion of Boom member, Kam Chancellor, is also skeptical of Macdonald's decision to withdraw the momentos from the training facility: "You can't erase 'The Legion.' The standard is already set."
Macdonald may not have the support of former Seahawks legends yet if this recent outburst is any indication. But members currently within the organization are backing him, including general manager John Schneider and veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams.
Both have insisted that removing the photos was not intended to disrespect those who came before, instead highlighting how the new coach wants to make new history in Seattle.