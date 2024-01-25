Mike McCarthy's ego could come back to haunt Cowboys with potential Eagles hire
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is interviewing for the same opening with the Philadelphia Eagles. Should Mike McCarthy be scared?
By Mark Powell
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy took over the play-calling duties prior to the 2023 season, thus allowing then-offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to take his talents to the Los Angeles Chargers. On the surface, this was no huge deal -- a parting of ways, if you will. However, the end of Moore's tenure in Dallas wasn't as smooth as some might suggest.
McCarthy's ego got the best of him in letting Moore go, rather than simply modifying the playbook and using the Cowboys coaching structure to his favor. In March of last year, McCarthy even took a shot at Moore on the way out.
“I've been where Kellen has been,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up, but I want him to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. I think when you’re a coordinator, you know but you’re in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play caller, you’re a little more in tune with (everything). I don’t desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league. I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with the number of wins and a championship. And if we’ve got to give up some production and take care of the ball a little better to get that, then that’s what we’ll do because we have a really good defense.”
Kellen Moore has an interview lined up with the Philadelphia Eagles
Patronizing, much? Who's to say that the No. 1 offense in the league won't be the No. 1 team in the league, as well? One would think scoring the most points is the ultimate goal, but not if it isn't done McCarthy's way.
Moore moved on the Los Angeles, and may now be allowed to pursue other opportunities since the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday. Moore has an interview scheduled with the Eagles this week.
Perhaps Moore was part of the problem in Dallas, but the offense was arguably better with him in place than McCarthy, who preferred not to divvy up responsibilities to an offensive play-caller, and took on that responsibility himself.
Cowboys-Eagles may get even more interesting next season, if that were possible.