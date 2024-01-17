Mike McCarthy's fate with Cowboys could be far worse than potential firing
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy may keep his job after all, but that's not necessarily a good thing.
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones could very well fire Mike McCarthy this offseason after another lackluster postseason performance. On Saturday, McCarthy and Dallas lost to his former team in the NFC Wild Card round, the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.
With the long list of capable head coaches available this cycle -- including Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel and Jim Harbaugh -- McCarthy's seat is a little hotter than most expected. Despite an NFC East title and a 12-win season, McCarthy's inability to make a playoff run could cost him dearly.
However, in this case there is a fate worse than a McCarthy firing. Were he fired now, McCarthy could possibly land on his feet, either transitioning to a television role or finding another head coaching gig ASAP. Instead, Dallas may keep their head coach around for one more year when his contract is up.
Mike McCarthy won't get a contract extension from the Cowboys
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, McCarthy has yet to meet with Jerry Jones regarding his future or the Cowboys offseason plans. When that occurs, McCarthy should have a better idea as to his standing. However, Rapoport also mentioned that Dallas has set a recent precedent with how to handle lame-duck head coaches.
As Rapoport mentions, the Cowboys have been here once before with Jason Garrett. Garrett, who eventually parted ways in Dallas and made his way to television, coached out the final year of his deal with very little answer as to what his future held. This could be the same fate McCarthy faces.
Despite more consistent regular-season success, the Cowboys fell short of their expectations again with McCarthy in charge. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to receive a head coaching job of his own this offseason, meaning the Cowboys will have to find a replacement with or without McCarthy in charge.
A head-coach-in-waiting role, much like Garrett held with Bill Parcells, could be the answer Jones is looking for if he is unhappy with the current on-field product.
