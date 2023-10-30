Mike McCarthy is already making Cowboys trip to Philly more difficult
Mike McCarthy explained what makes Philadelphia a "unique" place to play and played right into the hands of Eagles fans with the Cowboys coming to town.
The Dallas Cowboys are having a rollercoaster of a 2023 season. Four of their five wins have been by 20 or more points. But they've also suffered a 32-point loss themselves while losing to the lowly Arizona Cardinals by double digits. They're on the upswing again after a 43-20 victory over the Rams but with a road trip to Philadelphia coming up, this could turn any direction.
Oddsmakers expect the matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys to be tight. Philly is a three-point home favorite, which essentially means it would be a toss-up at a neutral site.
Any advantage the Eagles can glean going into the game would be welcome...including perhaps Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy giving the home crowd some extra juice.
McCarthy called Philadelphia a "unique" place to play. When a reporter followed up on what makes it unique, he had a lighthearted response: "Friendly people."
"Friendly" Eagles fans will welcome Mike McCarthy, Cowboys to Philly
Those "friendly people" he's referring to are Eagles fans who may be from the city of brotherly love but they hold no love for the Cowboys and they're certainly prepared to let them know it.
McCarthy didn't say anything wrong, to be clear. He's just playing into the rivalry and the fans in Philadelphia now have a rallying cry to show just how friendly they can be.
The Cowboys are coming off another big victory as they look to bounce back from a trouncing at the hands of the 49ers. The Eagles are a couple of weeks removed from a surprise loss to the Jets but they responded with an impressive win over the Dolphins. In Week 8, the Commanders gave Philly everything they could handle but the Jalen Hurts and company pulled out the victory.
The last time they met on Christmas Eve 2022, the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 but that was at AT&T Stadium. The October meeting between the two at Lincoln Financial Field saw Philly win 26-17.
