Mike McCarthy pulls a Kliff Kingsbury: Dak Prescott to call Cowboys plays in preseason finale
The Cowboys quarterback will have ownership of the offense vs. the Raiders.
The Dallas Cowboys just traded for a Dak Prescott contingency plan, putting more pressure on the shoulders of their star quarterback. Now they're adding responsibilities by having him call plays against the Raiders.
Dallas is finishing up the preseason slate on Saturday night against Las Vegas and Prescott will indeed be taking over playcalling duties from McCarthy, according to Michael Gehlken.
This is apparently a chance for Prescott to continue to take "ownership" of the offense in 2023.
Dak Prescott to call plays for Cowboys
Kliff Kingsbury had Kyler Murray call plays for the Cardinals at one point during the preseason last year. It didn't exactly go well, with Murray's two drives in charge resulting in three-and-outs.
This is a different circumstance, to be fair. Prescott may be on notice after the Cowboys traded for Trey Lance on Friday, but he's not under the same kind of microscope that Murray or Kingsbury found themselves under as their relationship deteriorated.
In this case, it'll be interesting to see what Prescott can do while in charge of the offense.
The Cowboys open the 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Giants in New York.
This season isn't technically make-or-break for Prescott, but he'll want to prove to the team they can put their faith fully in him after throwing far too many interceptions last season.
Lance isn't being brought in to compete for the starting job right away, but his addition highlights how Dallas may decide to move on from Prescott before long.
That's the business of football. It's all about what you've done for me lately. Prescott can start by showing he has a complete understanding of the offense and how it should run. If he excels, maybe he'll be the one putting pressure on McCarthy as the playcaller.