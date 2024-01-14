Mike McCarthy Packers career: Record, Super Bowl wins, awards, and more
Before he was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy enjoyed 13 illustrious seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Now, it all comes full circle with the Cowboys hosting the Packers in the NFL Playoffs.
By Lior Lampert
The NFL script writers couldn’t have done much better crafting up this season’s Super Wild Card Weekend slate. One of the most intriguing storylines of the weekend is the revenge game narrative surrounding the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Before coaching the Cowboys, McCarthy had 13 illustrious seasons in Green Bay.
The Packers have been one of the most storied and successful franchises in the league since they were founded in 1919 with a great list of legendary players and coaches, including head coach Vince Lombardi. Lombardi guided the Packers to winning the first two Super Bowl titles in NFL history in 1966 and 1967. After Lombardi cemented himself as a football icon, the Super Bowl trophy was renamed in his honor when he passed away in 1970.
While McCarthy may have not enjoyed the postseason success that Lombardi did as head coach of the Packers, his accomplishments in Green Bay have firmly entrenched his legacy with the franchise.
Mike McCarthy career stats with Green Bay Packers
McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006-2018. In that span, he had a 125-77 regular season record, which currently puts him in second on the franchise’s record for wins by a head coach (trailing only Curly Lambeau). In 13 seasons under McCarthy’s watch, Green Bay won the NFC North six times, including a stretch of four consecutive divisional crowns from 2011-2014.
Mike McCarthy playoff appearances with Green Bay Packers
The Packers reached the playoffs nine times during McCarthy’s 13-year tenure. In those nine postseason appearances, McCarthy has a 10-8 record, including four trips to the NFC Conference Championship, one of which led to a trip to the Super Bowl in 2010. In 2010, McCarthy solidified his legacy in Green Bay by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl to secure his first and only title with the franchise. Banners hang forever, making McCarthy’s stint with the Packers a successful one.
Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers thrived with the Green Bay Packers
From 2008-2018, McCarthy and legendary Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers overlapped and proved to be one of the most successful duos in the NFL. In that span, the tandem led Green Bay to winning double-digit regular season games seven times. In addition to winning a Super Bowl together, Rodgers was a four-time AP NFL Award winner under the tutelage of McCarthy.
Mike McCarthy’s ties with Green Bay Packers run deep
McCarthy is now in his fourth season as the head coach of the Cowboys but his ties to the Packers franchise will always run deep given his time spent in Green Bay and the success he enjoyed. He will have plenty of opportunities to reminisce another time. First, he needs to ensure his new team takes down his former team to keep their season alive.