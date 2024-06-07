Mike McDaniel is taking a diabolical approach to motivating Dolphins
Back to the matter at hand. It’s a franchise that has now gone more than 50 years without a Super Bowl title. It’s also a team that has not won a postseason game in more than two decades. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the 2000 Wild Card Round, 23-17 in overtime, at South Florida. A week later, they were shut out by the Oakland Raiders, 27-0, in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. There have been five more postseason losses since then.
The creative mind of Mike McDaniel strikes again
The current head coach of the franchise is doing his best to motivate his roster. Mike McDaniel led the Dolphins to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons. In 2022, there was a tough 34-31 loss at Buffalo. This past season, Miami was the first of Kansas City’s four playoff victims. McDaniel’s club was cooled off at frigid Arrowhead Stadium, 26-7.
Since the ‘Fins last playoff win came on December 30, 2000, McDaniel is making it clear just how long it’s been since the organization has celebrated a postseason triumph.
It will be interesting to see if this unique approach works. The Dolphins’ roster has undergone a lot of changes this offseason. The club is still looking to win the AFC East for the first time since 2008. Miami has been chasing the Buffalo Bills in recent years and still hasn’t caught them.
Since McDaniel appears fixated on that number, here are a few fun facts. In 2023, the Dolphins scored 24 or more points in 10 of their first 14 games. In each of their last four outings, including the playoff loss at Kansas City, the club failed to reach the 24-point mark.
We'll see if this does bring inspiration to the Dolphins, as they look to finally get a playoff win.