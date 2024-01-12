Mike Norvell turns the Alabama interest into a massive new Florida State contract
Mike Norvell played the game perfectly, allowing himself to get a fat raise to stay at Florida State.
By John Buhler
Although he could have done a phenomenal job at Alabama, Mike Norvell is staying put. The Florida State head coach was thought to be one of the best true outside hires the Crimson Tide could have made to replace Nick Saban. Norvell has won everywhere, whether that was previously at Memphis or currently in Tallahassee. Culturally, he would have fit perfectly in Tuscaloosa, but Norvell is not leaving.
This is because Norvell was able to parlay this reported Alabama interest into a massive new contract. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that "Mike Norvell and Florida State have agreed to a new eight-year contract that will pay him more than $10 million a year." The going rate for a high-end college football head coach is around $7 million. Norvell is better than most at his profession.
The news of Norvell's raise and extension comes hours after news of NIL sanctions coming down on the program. It resulted in his offensive coordinator Alex Atkins being suspended for the first three games of next season, as well as him getting a show-cause for two years. It also limits Florida State's connection to an NIL collective, as well as a slight reduction in scholarships over the next two years.
Given how good the Seminoles were before their Orange Bowl beating, Norvell is now untouchable.
The only uncertainty about Florida State is the stability of the ACC and if it chooses to be a part of it.
Mike Norvell turns reported Alabama interest into a fat Florida State raise
I would attest that Florida State is a top-five job in the country. All things equal, no other program in the ACC can match what the Seminoles are capable of when they are firing on all cylinders. The Florida State job is probably just behind those of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas in some order. Regardless, it is one of those handful of jobs that you only leave if your alma mater is calling.
While I love the program Norvell and his staff are building, they need to effectively pivot in this new age of college football. Norvell was a transfer portal wizard, but Atkins flying to close to the sun got him burned. Given that none of the other Power Five programs in state are exactly humming, it should indicate that Florida State recruits well at the high school level, their run of success feels sustainable.
Ultimately, you never want to be the guy who replaces a legend. You want to be the guy who replaces the guy who replaces a legend. Norvell was afforded a longer runway to turn this thing around in Tallahassee because he followed Willie Taggart and not Jimbo Fisher or the late, great Bobby Bowden. For now, Florida State should remain a College Football Playoff hopeful over in the ACC.
With Norvell now under a new contract, his next biggest box to check is to win a national title.