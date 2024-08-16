Mike Tomlin giving Russell Wilson a plethora of chances to prove he’s not completely washed up
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers have become desperate to find their next starting quarterback, and desperate times call for desperate measures.
Steelers general manager Omar Khan acquired two reclamation projects at the quarterback position this offseason. Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson signed with the team in free agency and Pittsburgh acquired quarterback Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears.
Following the acquisitions, head coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson would be given the first chance to seize the starting role. The 35-year-old quarterback suffered a calf injury at the start of training camp, which gave Fields the opportunity to take practice reps with the starting unit.
Fields is a raw talent who still needs time to develop, but his impressive performances have reportedly opened the door for him to take the starting role from Wilson. Tomlin isn't ready to give up on starting the season with the elder quarterback, however.
Russell Wilson will get plenty of chances to win the starting job
Wilson is expected to make his debut in a Steelers uniform when Pittsburgh faces the Buffalo Bills for the second preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. Tomlin expects Wilson to play four series with the starting unit, according to Steelers reporter Dale Lolley. That number is subject to change depending on how well the unit performs.
Starting quarterbacks typically do not play that many series in the preseason, but the Steelers quarterback situation is far from typical.
Fields had an inconsistent performance in Pittsburgh's preseason opener against the Houston Texans. He completed 5 of 6 passes for 67 yards in his limited action, but the decent statistical line was ruined by multiple drive-ending fumbles and sacks, which have plagued Fields throughout his career. Tomlin said Fields' fumbled snaps with center Nate Herbig "negated a lot of good things."
"This time round, I expect us to be much more efficient on possession-down play," Tomlin said, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
If Wilson can put together a clean performance against the Bills, he could reestablish himself as the clear top option for Pittsburgh, but that may be easier said than done. Wilson won a Super Bowl for the Seattle Seahawks and was named to the Pro Bowl nine times in his career. Entering his 13th season, he has struggled to recapture the success he found in Seattle.