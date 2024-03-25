Mike Tomlin leaves the door wide open for Justin Fields to shock Russell Wilson
Both quarterbacks were acquired by the team this offseason, Wilson as a free agent with a minimum salary, and Fields in a trade. Both are coming from situations where despite promise and hope of success, they ultimately failed to find it, and are now competing against one another in Pittsburgh, which is looking to improve off its 10-win season last year with better quarterback play.
However, at the NFL League Meetings, Tomlin has come out and said Wilson will have the "pole position," but Fields will "have the opportunity to compete" when the time is right.
"We've been very transparent about the pecking order, at least to start. I just think that provides clarity for all parties involved. Russell is a veteran, man. He's got a proven process of readiness. He's been in this league a long time. He's capable of rallying troops, receivers, tight ends, running backs, et cetera. He's just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes to be the guy over the course of a 12-month calendar and I just think that that's something that a younger guy like Justin could learn from."
Mike Tomlin says there are no guarantees at the quarterback position and whichever man plays best and earns the job will get the starting nod
For Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, this competition represents a fresh start and an opportunity to thrive in a new environment. Wilson, after his stint in Denver, is hungry to prove himself as an elite quarterback once again while Fields, having endured challenges in Chicago, seeks to establish himself as a franchise quarterback.
Additionally, after a season where erratic quarterback play narrowly squeaked the Steelers into the postseason, the franchise is hoping that it finally has a legitimate signal caller for the first time since Ben Roethlisberger ran the show. Kenny Pickett may have started last year, but the former Pittsburgh Panther was nothing like his college self.
Mike Tomlin's decision to create a quarterback competition is a strategic move that benefits both the Steelers and the quarterbacks themselves. By fostering an environment of healthy competition, Tomlin ensures that the best player earns the starting role, a strategy that usually fosters good results, which will be music to the ears of the Black and Gold faithful.