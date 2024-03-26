Mike Tomlin finally making the most important Steelers offseason change of all
If the Pittsburgh Steelers can ever get their offense right, they may win another Super Bowl again.
By John Buhler
Death, taxes and Mike Tomlin winning at least nine games a year. While the Pittsburgh Steelers have been a bastion of always being over .500, they have been little more than that over the last few years under Tomlin's watch. It has been over a decade since they last won the AFC. All the while, the offense has closely resembled whatever it is we watch the Imitation Steelers do in Iowa City on fall Saturdays.
However, it seems as though Tomlin is willing to concede some power to actually make this team a better product on the field. During the NFL's annual meeting down in Orlando, Tomlin seems to have admitted that he needed help to get this offense right. They made a series of changes, including a new offensive coordinator and a slew of veteran quarterbacks who actually want to compete for him.
Here is what ESPN's Brooke Pryor had to say about Tomlin's change of heart while appearing on The DVE Morning Show on Monday morning to Randy Baumann. It seems as though Tomlin was wrong...
"I think what he's saying, how he's saying it, also the actions, to me all suggest this acknowledgement that he's done some things wrong and the organization has done some things wrong recently. I think that that's something that we haven't seen him say in either his words or actions in the past couple of years."
Pryor would go on to mention that Tomlin's decision to bring in Arthur Smith is a big departure as well.
"The way that he's acknowledging things and bringing in Arthur Smith for his football vision, as he said today, and bringing in [Justin] Fields and Russell Wilson, and trading Kenny Pickett away, it's like he recognized that this organization needs a fresh start offensively. They have the defense figured out. There's some holes to plug, but the defense is pretty much fine."
Tomlin may have had more to do with the Steelers drafting Kenny Picket out of Pitt than anything. By moving on from him this offseason in favor of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, the Steelers might finally have a chance to move the sticks. Unfortunately, I saw what Smith did in Atlanta for three years, and I remain skeptical. The Steelers will be able to run the football, but throwing it is different animal...
It is never the wrong time to do the right thing, but you have to wonder if this is too little, too late?
Mike Tomlin admitting defeat offensively is a step in the right direction
There may be a certain way Tomlin prefers to do things, but he is not going to be able to keep doing things the way he chooses if it continues to result in mediocre finishes for an AFC North franchise with Super Bowl standards. These aren't the Indianapolis Colts who raise banners for playing in championship games. For far too long, the Steelers haven't been a championship-caliber operation.
Trust me, there is a way to win games without the self-inflicted adversity motivational tactics Tomlin seems to revel in. You can take two steps forward without always having to take one back. If all goes according to plan, either Fields or Wilson will emerge as the guy, Smith will get back to being a great offensive mind like when he was coordinating in Tennessee and Tomlin's legacy will not be tarnished.
But for the love of all things Black and Yellow, you can't pee on me and tell me it's raining. Stubbornness is a great way to get you out of a job in most coaching professions. Yet, Tomlin has had The Rooneys under his thumb for the better part of a decade now. He is not just a babysitter whatever kind of degenerates they bring into the locker room. He is a football coach. Go be a great one once again.
Every other good coach has pivoted before. Don't be a one-trick pony like Chip Kelly ultimately was.