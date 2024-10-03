Whether Mike Tomlin will say it or not, Steelers QB1 is clearly Justin Fields
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is always careful with how much information he gives away, especially when it comes to who the starting quarterback is. However, his current situation isn’t one that needs much strategy or trickery behind it. It’s simple: start Justin Fields for the rest of the season.
Sure, when the Steelers signed Russell Wilson, he was the clear option to take over an offense that limped its way through the 2023 season. Wilson was supposed to be the short-term solution to getting the Steelers back into playoff contention.
When they stole Fields from Chicago for a sixth-round pick in the offseason as well, the plan looked simple. See if Wilson can thrive and let Fields be his understudy.
Yet, four games into the season, injuries have halted Wilson’s debut.
It seems the anticipated plan has been expedited. Benching Fields now is simply not an option. Tomlin may not say it but it’s clear Fields needs to be QB1 and there's not much to think about.
Why Russell Wilson’s availability shouldn’t impact Steelers decision at quarterback
Wilson was listed as limited during Wednesday’s practice, according to NBC Sports. All signs are pointing toward Wilson being inactive again and Fields getting the start. But we don't need the injury report to determine who should get the start. Assuming Wilson is inactive, the offense is a finely-tuned machine that doesn't need to be tweaked.
With Fields under center this season, the Steelers started the season 3-0 before suffering their first loss of the season to the Indianapolis Colts this past week. And the last two weeks, Fields has showcased he’s still as talented as he was coming out of Ohio State.
Before Week 3, Fields was averaging 136.5 passing yards per game. The last two weeks, he’s averaged 278.5 yards. That’s more than double his average the first two games. He’s also top 10 in completion percentage, completing just over 70 percent of his passes and 12th in passer rating.
Not only has Fields gotten in sync with the offense, but the staff is finding ways to best use his skill set. Along with 830 passing yards and three touchdowns through four games, he also has 145 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. That means Fields is responsible for all six of the Steelers' offensive touchdowns a quarter into the 2024 season.
It makes no sense to interrupt the flow of Fields and the offense right now. Especially when it's not guaranteed Wilson looks like he did during his Seattle Seahawks days.