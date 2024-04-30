Mike Trout injury arrives right on schedule, proves Shohei Ohtani was right to leave
Mike Trout needs surgery, which means the 2024 season will be another he plays only a fraction of.
The Los Angeles Angels have the best player of his generation on their roster. But Mike Trout hasn't played a full season since 2020 and now he's probably going to have to wait for 2025 to change that.
On Tuesday, the Angels confirmed that Trout needs surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He suffered the injury during Monday's win over the Phillies.
Fortunately, the injury isn't considered season-ending at this point, but Los Angeles didn't give a timetable for his return. A torn meniscus could keep a player out anywhere from one month to six depending on the severity of the tear. The fact that the Angels aren't ruling him out is a good sign at least.
Mike Trout injury update: Torn meniscus needs surgery
This is especially painful because Trout was having such a good start to the season. Slashing .220/.325/.541 with a 142 OPS+, he led MLB with 10 home runs. He'd also stolen six bases already, as many as he had in the previous four seasons combined.
Sadly, this has been the reality for trout over the last few years. While he played the majority of the shortened 2020 season, he has managed more than 100 games just once in the last three years. He hasn't played 150 or more games since 2016.
The Angels have had their problems over the years but Trout's availability hasn't helped them. If he had been able to play full-time, maybe his partnership with Shohei Ohtani could have yielded a playoff appearance or two.
Who can blame Ohtani for seeking team success elsewhere when Trout, the only real reason to stay with the Angels, suffers a yearly injury?
That's not to blame Trout. He sounded miserable talking to reporters about how frustrated he is with this development. That's sports for you. Injuries happen and they always suck.