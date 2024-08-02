Mike Trout's reaction to season-ending injury was downright 'devastating'
The baseball world will have to continue to be without one of the legends of the game, Mike Trout, for what seems like the 100th year in a row.
Trout had surgery to repair his meniscus in May of this year after playing just 29 games for the Los Angeles Angels. His road back to the field was a long and windy one that was filled with adversities. It seemed as though Trout had worked his way all the way back to being fully healthy though.
A few weeks ago, the Angels announced that Trout would take live batting practice, play a few rehab games and then be elevated up to the big-league roster. It was a pretty cut-and-dry path back to the big leagues.
Until he came out of his first rehab game early with knee soreness cited as the reason why.
It turned out to be much more than soreness though.
Mike Trout's response and statement to another injury was devastating
Turns out, Trout tore his meniscus, again. This means he needs another surgery to repair the tear and he will need to go through the same grueling and lengthy recovery and rehab protocol that he just spent months going through this season.
Injuries are the worst part of sports. But reinjury before a player even makes his return may be the most heartbreaking and devastating of them all. Trout's reaction showed just how crushed he was about the news.
"After months of hard work, I was devastated yesterday when an MRI showed a tear in my meniscus that will require surgery again - ending my hopes of returning this season," Trout wrote in a post to X/Twitter. "Playing and competing is a huge part of y life. This is equally as heartbreaking and frustrating for me as it is for you, the fans. I understand that I may have disappointed many, but believe me, I will do everything I can to come back even stronger."
It's just completely gut-wrenching to watch a historically great baseball player lose big chunks of his playing career to injury. We may never see another player quite like Mike Trout and it's been over five years since he's played a full season in the big leagues.