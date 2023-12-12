Mike Vrabel has an NSFW warning about one area Will Levis must improve
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed a new plan to get quarterback Will Levis to slide more.
By Scott Rogust
The Tennessee Titans were the second team on Monday, Dec. 11, to pull off an upset against a playoff contender. Trailing 27-13 with less than five minutes remaining, the Titans scored two touchdowns on their final two drives to pick up the 28-27 win. Rookie quarterback Will Levis helped orchestrate those drives and showed promise with his 327 passing-yard performance.
But, his head coach does have one form of constructive criticism.
Mike Vrabel spoke to reporters on Tuesday and discussed how he would like the quarterback to slide more and use the rules to his advantage. Vrabel said that he showed videos to Levis of quarterbacks sliding effectively. After the Dolphins game, the head coach said that now, he's thinking of showing the quarterback videos "of quarterbacks not sliding and getting the s*** beat out of them."
Mike Vrabel suggests bold strategy to get Titans QB Will Levis to slide more
If one plan didn't work out, Vrabel is going with the opposite to see if that would stick for Levis.
The young quarterback caught the attention of NFL Draft experts and teams due in part to his throwing power, his prototypical frame, and his athleticism on the run that he displayed at Kentucky. Speaking of running, Levis has shown that he will try to run over incoming defenders to pick up yardage. But in Levis' time, he did pick up a variety of injuries that sidelined him.
One rookie quarterback and a fellow draft-mate of Levis, Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts, suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against the Titans on a running play. So, Vrabel is coming from a place where he wants to make sure Levis stays on the field for as long as possible in his career.
In the 28-27 win, Levis completed 23-of-38 pass attempts for 327 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while running for 15 yards on four carries.
Through seven games this season, Levis threw for 1,593 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 58.3 completion percentage. Levis also ran for 32 yards on 21 carries.
We'll see if Vrabel's sliding suggestion sticks with Levis in Week 15 when the Titans take on the Houston Texans on Sunday.