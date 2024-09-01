Mike Zimmer's Vikings grudge got incredibly unprofessional with Kellen Mond
By Mark Powell
Mike Zimmer definitely did not hold back in a recent interview with Mark Craig of the Minnesota Star Tribune. Zimmer is a former Minnesota Vikings head coach who has since taken a job as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, replacing the departed Dan Quinn.
Zimmer is a respected football mind, but some around football have criticized the rather ruthless nature of his practices, and the subpar culture specifically during his time in Minnesota. Zimmer wanted to clear the air, which is why he took the interview in the first place. However, in some ways he only made matter worse.
Zimmer admitted he holds a grudge against the Vikings and hasn't watched one of their games since. When he was let go, Zimmer did not want to speak with his team.
"They asked me if I wanted to address the team," Zimmer said. "And I said, 'Hell, no. They got me fired.'"
Mike Zimmer held a grudge against the Vikings for selecting Kellen Mond
That's...harsh, and again says a lot about the expectations Zimmer had for the team he and Rick Spielman assembled. Speaking of Spielman, he and Zimmer haven't spoken since the former Vikings general manager's last season in Minnesota, in part because of one NFL Draft selection in particular. The Vikings tried to trade up for Justin Fields in the 2021 draft, but failed to do so. After losing Fields to Chicago, Minnesota doubled down on their plans to take a QB -- plans Zimmer did not agree with -- and selected Kellen Mond in the third round.
Rather than treat Mond like any other young player, perhaps helping him along and developing him as a player of interest for the Vikings future, Zimmer ignored him altogether, essentially pretending the pick didn't even happen. When asked in 2021 if he wanted to give Mond a chance to play in a meaningless regular season finale against the Bears, Zimmer gave an answer that was as cold as ice.
It's almost as if Zimmer viewed Mond as a symbol of his failed relationship with Spielman and the Vikings front office. In 2022, Mond spoke about his past relationship with Zimmer.
"He’s never really talked to me personally so I didn’t really take too much offense to it. He kind of backtracked on his word a little bit after. But it’s all fun and games whatever. It’s a new year, new coaches, new team," Mond said.
Now, it turns out Zimmer was right about Mond in that he wasn't worth a third-round draft pick. There's a reason Spielman was let go. However, Zimmer should not have let his personal feelings about draft preference get in the way of a young player trying to gain his footing in the NFL.