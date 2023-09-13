What is the Milwaukee Brewers magic number? Cubs loss helps significantly
The Milwaukee Brewers can clinch the NL Central in the coming weeks, and losses by the Chicago Cubs only help matters.
By Mark Powell
The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on a playoff spot thanks to recent results in favor of their chances. Milwaukee is in a fight for the Central with the Chicago Cubs, primarily. Chicago lost on Wednesday, Sept. 13, meaning their magic number could decrease by a rather significant margin with a win.
The recent efforts of Willy Adames and more have helped the Brewers cause. While David Stearns is headed to the Mets and Craig Counsell's future is up in the air, Milwaukee is built to win now. Despite their small market status, the Brew Crew should not be slept on.
The Brewers are in a tight series with the Miami Marlins, a fellow postseason contender fighting for their own playoff lives via the expanded NL Wild Card.
What is the Milwaukee Brewers magic number?
Entering the day, the Brewers magic number was 13 to win the NL Central. With the Cubs loss to the Colorado Rockies, that number decreased to 12, and can be as low as 11 should Milwaukee win against the Marlins. Their magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason was 11 to start the day, and every win helps in that regard.
What is a magic number in MLB?
Magic numbers are not just about wins and losses but combined together in relation to another team in question. Basically, a magic number is the number of combined wins and losses a leading team needs over another to clinch something of significance, like a division title or wild card berth.
Milwaukee Brewers clinching scenarios
For the Brewers to clinch a postseason berth, they will need a wide variety of wins on their own end, and loss by their opponents in the NL Central and NL Wild Card races. As of this writing, the Brewers do control their own destiny, as they lead the Central race.