Milwaukee Brewers postseason history: Last World Series, playoff series win, and more
By Lior Lampert
The Milwaukee Brewers have secured the National League Central crown for a second straight year, meaning they will be part of the 2024 MLB postseason.
A 5-3 Chicago Cubs loss to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday sealed the deal for the Brewers. Milwaukee officially gets to play host to an NL Wild Card team.
Baseball in the Cream City extending into October was a virtual lock, given their record, so this is merely a formality. Now, the Brew Crew can shift their focus to competing for the World Series rather than stressing over whether they'll make the playoffs.
Milwaukee has earned the right to be called NL Central champs. But when was the last time they won a win-or-go-home series, let alone the Fall Classic?
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Milwaukee Brewers postseason history: Last World Series
In their 56 seasons of existence, the Brewers haven't won a World Series. The closest they came was in 1982.
Milwaukee held a 3-2 series lead over the St. Louis Cardinals that year, so they were one victory away from getting the job done. Ultimately, the Redbirds went on to take the next two contests, and the rest is history. Since then, the Brewers have yet to win another pennant.
Milwaukee Brewers postseason history: playoff series win
While the Brewers haven't had the most successful postseason runs, they've been a mainstay in the annual event in recent years. Milwaukee had reached the playoffs in five of the past six seasons entering 2024, a streak that now improves to six of seven.
In 2023, the eventual NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Brewers in the Wild Card round. Nonetheless, they last won a series in 2018, when they brought out the brooms for the Colorado Rockies in the NLDS.
Year one of the Pat Murphy era in Milwaukee has gone about as well as it possibly could. The Brewers' new manager guided the club to divisional supremacy en route to his first taste of playoff action. Ironically, his predecessor losing to the Athletics clinched the title.