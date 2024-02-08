Milwaukee Bucks updated depth chart after Patrick Beverley trade
The updated Bucks depth chart after trading for Patrick Beverley.
The Milwaukee Bucks had broken the NBA just before the season had started with a blockbuster trade that got them Damian Lillard. They now sit as the three seed in the Eastern Conference at 33-18 through their first 51 games and are just a game behind for the two seed.
Despite their regular season success, the Bucks have struggled in many areas, specifically on the defensive end. They currently have the 18th best defensive rating in the NBA after finishing fourth in defensive rating last season. In response to their struggles they decided to trade Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick to the 76ers for Patrick Beverly, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The whole purpose of this trade was to improve their perimeter defense. Even though the Bucks defense has not been good, their perimeter defense has been the weakest link. Giving up some of their offense in Cameron Payne for a prideful defender in Patrick Beverley should improve their perimeter defense.
- PG: Damian Lillard, Patrick Beverly, TyTy Washington Jr.
- SG: Malik Beasley, Pat Connaughton, Andre Jackson Jr., AJ Green
- SF: Khris Middleton, Jae Crowder, MarJon Beauchamp, Chris Livingston
- PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo,
- C: Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis Jr.,
Looking at the grand scheme of things, the Bucks depth hasn't changed at all over the trade deadline. Instead of having Cameron Payne as their backup point guard it's going to be Patrick Beverly. With the Robin Lopez trade, there's a chance Giannis will receive more minutes as the center with Jae Crowder playing the four.
The Bucks have the depth to run an eight- or nine-man rotation in the playoffs. The addition of Patrick Beverly should add a new aspect to their lineup. The most obvious would be playing him alongside Damian Lillard. The goal would be to improve the Bucks perimeter defense when Damian Lillard is on the court.
There are still a lot of good players on the buyout market that the Bucks could use to improve their defense. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Patrick Beverly will have on their defense and how his relationship with Damian Lillard is going to be.