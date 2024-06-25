Minkah Fitzpatrick comments could hint at looming Steelers contract troubles
By Lior Lampert
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has publicly lobbied for an 18-game regular season. As always, the decision is financially driven, like when the league expanded to 17 contests starting in 2021. However, many players have expressed discontent about the idea, namely Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
ESPN recently polled members from numerous teams to see how they feel about adding an 18th game -- Fitzpatrick happened to be one. He was part of the 19 percent that voted "completely against it," per reporter Brooke Pryor. Moreover, the Pro Bowler adamantly and openly spoke out about extending the campaign.
"Why do we keep adding games?" Fitzpatrick asked Pryor. "I think 17 [regular-season games] is more than enough, plus a playoff," he added.
The comments made by Fitzpatrick and other Steelers teammates like fellow safety Deshon Elliot and offensive lineman James Daniels suggest money won't change their minds. Could that be a cause for concern for Pittsburgh down the line? Do his remarks foreshadow contract troubles with their three-time All-Pro defensive back?
Minkah Fitzpatrick's comments could hint at looming Steelers contract troubles
Fitzpatrick signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with Pittsburgh in 2022, so this isn't a pressing issue. Nonetheless, it is a noteworthy tidbit to remember the next time the Steelers and the 27-year-old are ready to negotiate.
After being limited to 10 contests in 2023 and having a down year by his standards, Fitzpatrick will look to return to form this season. He recorded zero interceptions after leading the league with six in 2022.
Since joining the Steelers in 2019 as part of a trade with the Miami Dolphins, Fitzpatrick has been among the most impactful defenders in football. His versatility has shined in Pittsburgh as someone who can line up all over the field, defending the run and pass at a high level. However, his services won't get any cheaper if his stance on an 18-game season is any indication.