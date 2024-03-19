Minnesota Lynx to give Maya Moore highest honor
Maya Moore hasn't played for the Lynx since 2018 but didn't officially retire from the WNBA until 2013. The Minnesota Lynx are finally ready to honor one of the greatest players in franchise history.
On Monday, the Minnesota Lynx announced that they will retire Maya Moore's jersey number this upcoming season WNBA season, marking another No. 23 that will be retired in the basketball world.
Moore was the Lynx's first overall selection in the 2011 draft and was named the 2011 Rookie of the Year. During her time in the WNBA, she made six All-Star Game appearances, won the All-Star Game MVP three times and won MVP in 2014. She was named to five All-WNBA first teams and two All-WNBA second teams over her eight-year career in the league.
She led the Lynx to winning four WNBA titles and won the franchise's first title in 2011 then followed with titles in 2013, 2015, and 2017.
Over her career, she averaged 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. That was until she announced she would miss the 2019 season to focus on family and ministry dreams and began focusing on criminal justice reform.
She stepped away from her career to help free Jonathan Irons, who was incarcerated for over two decades. She ultimately completed her goal of helping overturn his wrongful conviction and get him freed from prison.
Moore officially announced her retirement in January 2023, ending her legacy on the court and just beginning her impact off the court.
Retirement ceremony linked with Caitlin Clark
The team announced that they will hold the jersey retirement ceremony on Aug. 24 at Target Center in Minneapolis. Ironically, that is the same day the Lynx hosts the Indiana Fever.
The Fever hold the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft this year on April 15 and Iowa star Caitlin Clark is expected to be that selection.
It was recently publicized that Clark is a fan of Moore and that she idolized her greatly while growing up. Moore even surprised Clark during her senior day in Iowa City earlier this month.
Not only would it be monumental for Moore's jersey to be hung up in front of one of her most successful fans, but Clark has also been a box-office hit in the WNBA. Arenas are selling out wherever the star is potentially playing during the season, so the Target Center could see a sellout for the big game and ceremony for Moore.