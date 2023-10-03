When's the last time the Minnesota Twins won a playoff game?
The Minnesota Twins are set to host the Toronto Blue Jays today on ESPN starting at 4:30pm as they are looking to advance to the American League Divisional Series. This marks the first time they have played the Toronto Blue Jays in the postseason since 1991, when they beat them in the American League Championship Series four games to one.
Since former owner Calvin Griffith moved the franchise from Washington to Minnesota for the start of the 1961 season, the Twins have qualified to the playoffs at least once in every decade, including their first World Series appearance just in the fifth season in Minneapolis, losing to Sandy Koufax and the Dodgers in seven games. They would represent the new AL West in the first ever ALCS in 1969 and 1970 but in both seasons, were swept by the Baltimore Orioles.
When's the last time the Twins won the World Series?
The Twins would not reach the postseason again until 1987, when under a young core of players led by Kirby Puckett and Kent Hrbek beat the veteran laced Detroit Tigers in the ALCS before winning the World Series over the Cardinals in seven games. Then just four seasons later in 1991, they would win their second title in Minnesota, beating the Braves in a thrilling seven game series.
When's the last time the Twins won a playoff game?
The Twins did not reach the post-season again until 2002, when they lost in the ALCS to the Angels in five games. It was the first year under Ron Gardenhire after Tom Kelly, who was responsible for both World Series titles as the team's manager.
While Minnesota continued to reach the post-season on a regular basis under Gardenhire's watch, the Twins continued to struggle to get over the hump. Their last playoff victory came on October 5, 2002, as Johan Santana tossed a shutout on the road against the Yankees. Since then, the Twins have lost 13 games to the Yankees out of the last 16 straight postseason losses. They have the professional sports record for most consecutive postseason losses at 18.
Pablo López, the Twins Game 1 starter, looks to end the streak today as he takes on Kevin Gausman.