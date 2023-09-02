Mississippi State unveils perfect sideline tribute to Mike Leach
Look at Mississippi State swinging its sword this week to honor the late, great Mike Leach again.
By John Buhler
Mike Leach will be a part of the Mississippi State Bulldogs football program, forever and always.
When Coach Leach passed late last season, we were all devastated. He was one of one as a human being. Coach Leach was what Dos Equis' Most Interesting Man in the World wish he could have been, although Leach would drink something he didn't like at a social event so he wouldn't be over-served. The man is a legend among legends. Thus, Mississippi State will always make sure he is one of them.
Here is what the sidelines at Davis Wade Stadium looked liked ahead of Week 1's game in Starkville.
From the cowbell, to the Jolly Roger, nobody swung their sword this week quite like Mississippi State.
Let's just be totally honest here. "The Pirate" Mike Leach was college football. He was a night owl who enjoyed the finer things in life, such as Bigfoot, Geronimo and Blackbeard. Along with Hal Mumme, he created the Air Raid offense to help lesser athletes in space to make plays. This offensive scheme helped bridge the gap in competition, as well as brought along the passing game to the mainstream.
With his former defensive coordinator Zach Arnett taking over in Starkville, eventually, the Mississippi State passing game will become a tad more balanced, unlike the pass-heavy approach we grew accustomed to under a Leach-led team. However, his impact exceeds far beyond that of the football field. He was as quirky as they come, but a man 100 percent comfortable living inside his own skin.
Ultimately, it is going to be so weird to see what could be a halfway decent Bulldogs team and not see The Pirate roaming the sidelines in something maroon, white, grey or black. His defenses may have given up way too many points and his teams may have never been championship-caliber, but we all knew that we were watching something great with him at the helm of it. Go put him in the Hall of Fame!
May the Bulldogs swing their sword as often as they want to help keep The Spirit of The Pirate alive.