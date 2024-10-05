Missouri's schedule may screw Tigers in College Football Playoff hunt after Texas A&M loss
It was over almost immediately in College Station. During the best game of the weak Week 6 slate, the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies wiped the floor with the No. 9 Missouri Tigers. The fact that Texas A&M was laying nearly three points at home further indicated how much of a fraud Missouri was to be ranked inside of the top 10 to even begin with. This game falls entirely on head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
Not only did the Alpha Nerd get stuffed into a locker, but his College Football Playoff contending team may no longer be that. While Texas A&M can get in at 10-2 (7-1) should win out, but split the LSU and Texas dates, Missouri simply does not have the schedule to get in at 10-2. They have to go 11-1 now. With Alabama coming up in a few weeks, Missouri's chances of making the playoff are in single digits.
Here is what Missouri's remaining schedule looks like. Tell me if you think they are making the playoff...
Missouri's College Football Playoff chances are slim at Texas A&M defeat
Date
Opponent
Oct. 12
at UMass Minutemen
Oct. 19
vs. Auburn Tigers
Oct. 26
at Alabama Crimson Tide
Nov. 2
Bye
Nov. 9
vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Nov. 16
at South Carolina Gamecocks
Nov. 23
at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Nov. 30
vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Through five weeks, Missouri's best win is over Boston College. While upsetting Alabama in Tuscaloosa near Halloween could get them right back into the thick of things, I am not sure there is another marquee game on the schedule for Missouri to boost its resume. They need for Oklahoma, South Carolina and Arkansas to play like top-25 teams the rest of the way. Not all of them will, though.
At 11-1 (7-1), Missouri still probably gets in, but you cannot count on a win over Alabama right now.
At the start of the year, I had Missouri going something like 9-3. I had them being a fringe College Football Playoff contender, but I never bought in. My thought was the Tigers were no longer going to sneak up on anyone. More importantly, the dissolution of divisions in SEC play would, in theory, hurt a team like Missouri who has benefited from them in the long-term. This year's schedule ran counter...
Regardless, doesn't that actually make things worse? Texas A&M was always going to be one of their few resume boosting games, and the Tigers blew it. I don't know if this loss is as bad as Ole Miss losing at home to Kentucky, but nobody in their right mind is going to have Missouri as one of their 12 teams in next week, let alone one of their first teams out. They will still be ranked, but will drop a ton.
Overall, I feel vindicated in Missouri being exposed as a complete and total fraud. These are the type of games where Texas A&M usually fails to show up. Instead, they throttled the Tigers in a manner no one saw coming. At this juncture, with what I have seen out of Missouri, the Tigers project to be one of the softest 9-3 teams in entire Power Four. They may finish the year ranked, but not in the playoff.
This game said a lot about Texas A&M, but perhaps even more so in the negative regarding Missouri.