Missouri's Thiccer Kicker trolls Florida with Gator Chomp after game-winning FG
Harrison Mevis is a legend in Columbia, Missouri, and all of college football's heart.
If you're wondering who the Missouri Tigers can thank for not dropping out of the Top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings, look no further than the legendary Thiccer Kicker, Harrison Mevis.
On the heels of impressive back-to-back showings from Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers as they held tough against Georgia and stomped all over Tennessee, Missouri got into a shootout in a bit of a letdown game at home against a hot-and-cold Florida team. And after the CFP Selection Committee had vaulted them up to No. 9 in the latest Top 25 rankings, they looked on the verge of losing their spot.
Florida kicked a go-ahead field goal with only 1:36 remaining to go up 31-30. With one timeout, though, the Gators left Brady Cook and Mevis too much time as the Mizzou quarterback drove down the field with some big-time throws and set up the kicker for the game-winning attempt.
From 30 yards out, Mevis was true as he drilled the game-winner through the uprights. More importantly, though, he let every Florida fan watching know about it as he streaked across the field doing the Gator Chomp with a beautifully executed troll.
If you're going to have a big gesture like the Gator Chomp in the fabric of your fanbase, you should also be prepared to have a portly special teams ace use it against you. Them's the rules.
Mevis has every right to peacock a bit, though. Not only did he drill that game-winner true to move Mizzou to 9-2 on the season and keep the hopes of a New Year's Six bid alive for the Tigers, but this isn't his first clutch moment of the year either. Earlier in the season, Mevis booted a massive 61-yard game-winner to beat Kansas State.
Oh yeah, he was also 4-of-4 on field goals and 3-of-3 on PATs in the win over Floirda.
Let's just go ahead and get a jumpstart on commissioning a statue for the Thiccer Kicker in Columbia, shall we, Missouri fans?