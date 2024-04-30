Is Mitchell Robinson playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. 76ers, Game 5
The New York Knicks are one win away from the second round. Will their center return from the injury he suffered in Game 3?
The New York Knicks are one win away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs and may be getting back their defensive anchor for the matchup. The franchise lost Mitchell Robinson in Game 3 due to what could be perceived as a dirty play by former MVP Joel Embiid.
The Knicks could also be missing Bojan Bogdanovic who has been battling injuries throughout the playoffs and recently suffered a left knee injury in Game 3 when fighting for a loose ball with Nic Batum.
New York has been able to get by on the defensive end without Robinson as Isaiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa have stepped up on that side of the floor. On the offensive end of the floor, Jalen Brunson has made up for Bogdanovic by scoring the most points in Knicks playoff history. As the Sixers and Knicks get ready for a Game 5 which could be the last game of the series, what is the status of their two key veterans?
Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic's status for game 5
While Robinson is still listed as questionable on the NBA injury report, New York will already be without Bojan Bogdanovic. The veteran was listed out on the NBA injury report with a left foot contusion. The Knicks will likely need Josh Hart to play his expected 46+ minutes if the franchise wants a chance to win this game without Bogdanovic.
Even though Bogdanovic is a great 3-and-D role player, New York hasn't seen him make a huge impact since he was traded to the franchise in the middle of this season. With this in mind, it's reasonable to think that New York wouldn't really need a lot of extra contributions to replace Bogdanovic.
With Robinson listed as questionable, it's hard to say whether the veteran will be able to play. Even if Robinson is healthy enough to play, the Knicks will likely only be able to play him in a restricted role. As they did in Game 4, the Knicks will likely need Achiuwa and Hartenstein to step up if they want to advance.