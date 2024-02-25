Mitchell Robinson social media activity hypes fans up for return for playoff push
While the New York Knicks continue to fight for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs amid injury woes, the squad may be getting back a key piece before the final stretch of the regular season.
As noted by KnicksNation on X/Twitter, Mitchell Robinson reposted an Instagram story from what appears to be a friend or business associate saying that the big man is "primed to kill" the rest of the season with a telling emoji as well.
The veteran big man who is suffering from an injured ankle was playing the best ball of his entire career.
Recently, the Knicks got a huge source of good news when Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported on The Lowe Post podcast that Robinson could be back in March. This came to be an uplifting sign as according to Shams Charania of The Athletic the Knicks at one point thought the center could not return at all this season.
New York is trying to keep hold in an open Eastern Conference. Robinson's return could play a key role in helping the Knicks do that and, crucially, stay among the top-four seeds.
How much will the Knicks gain from getting Mitchell Robinson back earlier than expected?
New York will gain a lot of defensive strength with Mitchell Robinson back in the lineup. Since Robinson has been out, the Knicks have seemed to be missing some strong minutes from the center spot. Precious Achiuwa's recent play has solved some of this concern but the franchise is still missing Robinson's presence.
As mentioned, the Knicks are battling to retain home-court advantage in the postseason and could use Robinson in a limited role. Even still, New York should exercise caution with Robinson's minutes upon his return. Tom Thibodeau deserves some credit for New York's success this season but it's no coincidence that the franchise is facing several key injuries with the lack of attention to rest that Thibodeau gives to his top players.
While it would be great to have Robinson back for the rest of the regular season, the Knicks need him to stay healthy for the playoffs if the franchise wants to possibly reach the Eastern Conference Finals.