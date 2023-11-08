3 MJ Morris transfer destinations after NC State QB elects to redshirt rest of 2023
MJ Morris has elected to take a redshirt for the rest of 2023, and could be looking to transfer now.
By John Buhler
Although it was a small sample size, MJ Morris looked pretty good at quarterback for Dave Doeren's North Carolina State Wolfpack. The sophomore from Carrollton, Georgia went 3-1 as the starter after having taken over for an ineffective Brennan Armstrong. While he flourished in Robert Anae's system previously at Virginia, Armstrong has been a shell of himself in his first year playing for the Wolfpack.
News of Morris electing to redshirt the rest of 2023 was certainly shocking. Why would a quarterback willingly want to sit out the rest of a campaign if he has emerged as the clear and obvious starter? Well, it could be about one of two things. Morris may want to give himself another year of eligibility. He only appeared in the maximum of four games to keep a year intact. The other may be to transfer...
Morris was a four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class. He had 34 offers, including from places like Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Miami. However, if he were to transfer this upcoming offseason, it may not be to one of those Power Five programs of note. It might to be one of these other ones. Though some may not carry the cachet of others, these fits here seem to make sense.
If Morris were to transfer away from NC State after this season, here is where he could be leaning.
3. MJ Morris could reunite with Tim Beck on Coast Carolina Chanticleers
Morris may want to stay in the Power Five, but an interesting opportunity could await him in Conway, South Carolina. The most logical landing spot for him in the Group of Five would have to be the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Not only would he be reuniting with former NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck, who is Coastal Carolina's head coach, but he could replace Grayson McCall.
McCall opting to return to Coastal Carolina after his former head coach Jamey Chadwell left for Liberty was strange to say the least. He initially dipped into the portal, but then returned. This has not helped elevate his NFL Draft stock out of the Group of Five, possibly because he is playing in a new offensive system under Beck. Morris knows this system, having been recruited to NC State by Beck.
It may seem like a lateral more, or even a backwards one, to go from NC State to Coastal. However, Beck may have been a bigger reason why Morris committed to NC State in the first place. Coastal Carolina may not be on the same level as NC State in the national pantheon, but the Chants are certainly a good enough football program to win big in the Sun Belt and make the expanded playoff.
If Chadwell can leave Coastal for Liberty, then Morris could leave NC State for Coastal a year later.