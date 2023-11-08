3 MJ Morris transfer destinations after NC State QB elects to redshirt rest of 2023
MJ Morris has elected to take a redshirt for the rest of 2023, and could be looking to transfer now.
By John Buhler
1. Florida State needs an heir apparent to Jordan Travis under center
I think the best place for a player of Morris' caliber to potentially go to would be to transfer in-conference in the ACC and go to Florida State. The Seminoles have emerged as the best program in the league over the last two years. Mike Norvell has that thing humming in Tallahassee. With starting quarterback Jordan Travis running out of eligibility, this would be a favorable landing spot for Morris.
His primary recruiter to Florida State was Seminoles offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. I would expect that he will be a very serious candidate to take over a Power Five program of his own this offseason, but he may return to Tallahassee for one more season anyway. For Morris, he played in the same ACC Atlantic division as Florida State during his first year in college at NC State. They know all about him.
When it comes to Morris, he will have plenty of opportunities available to him if he were to enter the transfer portal. Leaving North Carolina State would be a bold decision, but when have the Wolfpack ever sniffed going to the playoff? If he were to go to places like Florida State, TCU and even Coastal Carolina, those postseason opportunities may be more readily available to him than in Raleigh now.
To me, if Florida State wants Morris to come play for them, then he must be on his way to Tallahassee.