A former PED user saved MLB from Phillies All-Star Game dystopia
By Mark Powell
At the end of a historic night for the first-place Philadelphia Phillies, three of their players were named starters on the 2024 NL All-Star team. It's quite the achievement, as that has never happened in the history of the franchise. Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm all edged out their opponents to start in the midsummer classic.
However, as many as five-to-six Phillies were in the running for a starting spot, and could still make the team as a reserve. In fact, at one point in the All-Star voting, it looked as though the entire starting nine -- deserving or not -- would be prominently featured thanks to a rabid fanbase. On the one hand, I have to compliment Phillies fans, who are among the most passionate in baseball and hungry to see their boys of summer represent the city in Texas. On the other, the likes of Nick Castellanos, John Rojas and more receiving All-Star votes takes those spots away from players who are arguably more deserving.
As FanSided's Zach Pressnell wrote just a few days ago, "Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos are all still on the ballot for the second phase. All four of these guys are having solid seasons, but to consider the fact that they're all receiving such All-Star support, especially while they fight injuries, is incredible."
Fernando Tatis Jr., Shohei Ohtani got in way of five Phillies starting for NL
The great Shohei Ohtani blocked Kyle Schwarber from starting on the National League as a designated hitter. No offense to Schwarber, but Ohtani leads the National League in home runs (27), slugging percentage (.646) and OPS (1.048), and is in the running for the triple crown. This was an easy choice despite what some in the city of brotherly love might think.
Tatis Jr.'s case is more complicated. While he's having a tremendous season, posting an .821 OPS and some excellent defensive metrics (he ranks in the 99th percentile in arm strength for outfielders), a case could have been made for several other players, including Teoscar Hernandez. Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos were in the conversation, as well, though I doubt any viewer would tune in on July 16 to watch those two play.
Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games in the 2022 season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, something Phillies fans have been quick to remind him of in his visits to Citizens Bank Park. Tatis Jr. admitted his guilt, but pleaded ignorance, saying he took the drug on accident.
Since his return, Tatis Jr. has transitioned from shortstop to center field. This will be his first All-Star appearance in the outfield.