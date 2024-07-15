MLB All-Star Game locations for 2025, 2026 and beyond
By Marci Rubin
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is being held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers. The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 15, and the All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16.
This is the first time the All-Star festivities are being held at Globe Life Field. The Texas Rangers previously hosted the All-Star Game in 1995 at their old stadium, Globe Life Park, now called Choctaw Stadium.
Locations have been confirmed for the next two Midsummer Classics. While the locations beyond 2026 remain a mystery, some rumors and reports point to where the All-Star Games in 2027 and beyond could take place.
Where will the next MLB All-Star Games take place?
MLB season
MLB All-Star Game location
2025 MLB All-Star Game
Atlanta, Georgia
2026 MLB All-Star Game
Philadelphia, Penn.
2027 MLB All-Star Game
Undecided, potentially Toronto or Chicago
2028 MLB All-Star Game
Undecided, potentially Toronto or Chicago
2029 MLB All-Star Game
Undecided, Baltimore among the favorites
2025: Truist Park - Atlanta, Georgia
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be held at Truist Park in Atlanta Georgia, home of the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta missed out on hosting the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, when the game was moved to Colorado in protest of a Georgia voting law. Instead, the city will host in 2025.
This will mark the third time the Braves host the Midsummer Classic. They previously hosted in 1972 and 2000. With Truist Park opening in 2017, this will be the first time the festivities will be held there. The 1972 All-Star Game took place at Atlanta Stadium, and the 2000 All-Star Game was held at Turner Stadium.
2026: Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. This location was determined all the way back in 2019. The reason for the early selection was the significance of the year. Philadelphia will host the All-Star Game to honor the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
This will be the fifth time the event will take place in Philadelphia, the fourth time hosted by the Phillies. Citizens Bank Park is hosting for the first time. Previous games were hosted at Shibe Park in 1943 by the Philadelphia Athletics and Veterans Stadium by the Phillies in 1952, 1976 and 1996. The selection of Philly for 2026 stays in line with 1976, when the city hosted in honor of the United States’ bicentennial year.
2027, 2028 and 2029 MLB All-Star Games
The location for the 2027 MLB All-Star Game and any games beyond then have not yet been decided. However, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has shared that Toronto and Chicago are two cities he’s looking at for 2027 and 2028. He anticipates these will be the last All-Star Games he awards.
Notably, the last time a city hosted an All-Star Game heavily factors into selection. Toronto has hosted the All-Star Game just once, in 1991. The game took place at the SkyDome, now renamed Rogers Centre, in Toronto, Ontario, home of the Toronto Blue Jays. Between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, Chicago has hosted seven All-Star Games. However, the city has not hosted since 1990.
The MLB All-Star Games beyond 2028 are expected to be awarded by the next MLB commissioner after Manfred completes his tenure in the position. According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the Baltimore Orioles are the favorites to host in 2029. Baltimore has hosted just twice, at Memorial Stadium in 1953 and at Camden Yards in 1993. It could be almost time for each of these three cities to have another turn at hosting the Midsummer Classic.