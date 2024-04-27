MLB All-Star Game Locations for 2025, 2026, and Beyond
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Texas will be here before you know it. But what comes next?
Don’t look now, but the 2024 MLB All-Star Game is only 81 days away. For the second time in franchise history, the Texas Rangers will host the Midsummer Classic on July 16 at Globe Life Field. The All-Star Game belongs to the Rangers for the first time since 1995, while MLB’s 2024 All-Star festivities will take place in the Lone Star State for the first time since 2004 when they were in Houston.
Beyond this season, only two All-Star games have confirmed locations while other cities are in the rumor mill for years further down the line. Let’s take a look at where the MLB All-Star Game will be and could be for the next few years.
2025: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia:
After losing the Midsummer Classic in 2021, the Atlanta Braves are in line to get another crack at hosting the All-Star Game at Truist Park next season. The 2025 festivities will be the third time in Braves history that the Peach State is the center of the baseball world in mid-July. Previous occasions that Atlanta hosted the All-Star Game were 1972 at Atlanta Stadium also known as Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and 2000 at Turner Field.
For you diehard Braves fans out there, the National League is 1-1 when the All-Star Game is in Atlanta. In 1972, a two-run home run by Braves legend Hank Aaron opened the scoring for the NL. Cincinnati Reds second baseman and future Hall of Famer Joe Morgan won MVP honors after knocking a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning.
More interesting than that, Nate Colbert of the San Diego Padres scored the game-winning run on Morgan’s hit while wearing the wrong uniform. Instead of packing his home uniform that read “PADRES”, Colbert mistakenly brought his road “SAN DIEGO” jersey to Atlanta.
In 2000, Braves fans were treated to having Bobby Cox manage the National League after Atlanta reached the Fall Classic in 1999. Unfortunately for Cox and the NL, the Joe Torre-led American League came out on top 6-3 with New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter winning the MVP. With how the 2024 Braves are looking, Brian Snitker has a chance to manage the NL All-Stars in 2025.
2026: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:
Most locations for MLB All-Star Games are not decided well in advance, but the 2026 Midsummer Classic is an exception. In 2019, Commissioner Rob Manfred declared that the Philadelphia Phillies and Citizens Bank Park would hold the All-Star festivities. The reasoning behind choosing the City of Brotherly Love for 2026 is brilliant. Someone very clearly did their history homework for this one.
In honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Philadelphia was a home run location for the 2026 All-Star Game. The choice of Philly for 2026 follows suit as well. MLB’s 1976 All-Star Game was also held at Veterans Stadium to celebrate America’s bicentennial. The Midsummer Classic will make its first visit to Philadelphia since 1996 and fifth overall. After the Philadelphia Athletics hosted the first All-Star Game in Philadelphia at Shibe Park in 1943, the Phillies hosted the last three. Citizens Bank Park will be at the epicenter of the MLB All-Star extravaganza for the first time.
With history surrounding the 2026 All-Star Game, history will be on the line as well. Philadelphia’s league is a perfect 4-0 when the city hosts the game. The American League Philadelphia A’s saw the AL come out victorious 5-3 in 1943. Since Philadelphia transitioned to a National League city with the Phillies, the NL is 3-0 in the ASG at Veterans Stadium. Citizens Bank Park will look to continue the winning tradition in two years.
Beyond 2026:
While no MLB All-Star Game locations for 2027 and beyond have been set, two cities have thrown their hat in the ring to host a Midsummer Classic. According to Commissioner Manfred, the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays are in the running to host an All-Star Game in 2027, 2028, or 2029.
Toronto has been home to the Blue Jays since 1977 and only hosted a single All-Star Game. On July 9, 1991, the SkyDome housed a crowd of 52,383 to watch the American League pull out a 4-2 victory. With young stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in Toronto for the foreseeable future, Toronto could be an intriguing option for MLB.
The Windy City has hosted a total of seven All-Star Games between the Cubs and the White Sox and has a chance for an eighth in the coming years. The Midsummer Classic has not been in Chicago since 2003 at the formerly named U.S. Cellular Field. The last time MLB’s All-Stars were under the lights at Wrigley Field was July 10, 1990, as the AL threw a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 win. After breaking their 108-year World Series drought in 2016, you can bet Cubs fans would love to end their ongoing 34-year All-Star Game drought in the near future.