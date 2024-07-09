4 All-Star selections who will be on new teams after trade deadline
All-Star Game rosters were officially announced on Sunday, giving MLB fans the chance to show excitement for certain selections and criticize others.
The All-Star Game rapidly approaching means that the trade deadline isn't too far away. The trade deadline is one of the most exciting times of the season as high-level players on subpar teams make the move to better teams as those clubs try and win the World Series.
While there's no way that most players on the All-Star Game rosters will get traded, there are four in particular who seem to have one foot out the door. These four players will be wearing new uniforms once the trade deadline passes, and could even be switching leagues.
4) The Angels would be smart to sell high on Tyler Anderson
The Los Angeles Angels are the team we thought they'd be with Mike Trout being limited to just 29 games in the first half and Shohei Ohtani wearing a Dodgers uniform. They're not quite Oakland bad, but they're bad, and they're going to be sellers at this year's trade deadline (if Arte Moreno doesn't meddle).
Trading away rentals is a certainty for this Angels team, but the reality of the situation is that they should have just about every veteran not named Mike Trout on their trade block with Tyler Anderson being the most prominent one.
Anderson had a miserable first season with the Halos but has bounced back nicely in 2024 by making the AL All-Star team. The southpaw has a 2.81 ERA in 18 starts and 112 innings of work. His 4.53 FIP suggests that regression is coming, but with Anderson set to make just $13 million next season, he should fetch a ton of interest on the open market.
3) Kirby Yates will be traded if the Rangers sell
The Texas Rangers are in a position nobody expected they'd be in. They might just be deadline sellers. They've won four in a row to get to within five games of .500, but they're 5.5 games back of the first-place Mariners in the AL West and 7.0 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the AL. In other words, the odds are stacked against them.
Sure, if the Rangers continue this hot stretch they might be able to avoid selling, but for now, let's assume that they play like the subpar team they've been all season. If that is the case, Kirby Yates will be one of many veterans available.
Yates signed a one-year deal worth just $4.5 million and has been worth every penny and then some. The right-hander took over as the closer for the Rangers after Jose Leclerc's early-season struggles and has run away with the job, posting a 0.86 ERA in 31 appearances this season. He has converted all 13 of his save opportunities while recording a pair of holds as well.
Just about every team needs bullpen help. Yates being a proven veteran on a cheap one-year deal should garner a ton of interest.
2) Tanner Scott is the most likely All-Star to get traded
The Miami Marlins started their fire sale early by shipping Luis Arraez off to the San Diego Padres in early May. While they haven't traded anyone of note since, they made their stance clear that they'll be deadline sellers by moving their best hitter.
The Marlins being sellers means that players on expiring contracts will get dealt, and Tanner Scott is the best of the bunch. Scott is one of the lone bright spots on this Marlins team, posting a 1.42 ERA in 37 appearances as Miami's closer. He has recorded 13 saves in 15 tries.
Scott being a dominant left-handed late-game reliever will make him one of the most sought-after players at the deadline. That interest might even be able to net the Marlins a bigger return for a rental reliever than many expect. The only question is where will Miami trade him?
1) Garrett Crochet will be the most valuable All-Star traded
Here's the big one. The Chicago White Sox are the team to watch at this year's deadline. Despite being 26-67, they have several high-end players on their roster including Garrett Crochet who has broken out into a legitimate ace.
The southpaw has a 3.08 ERA in 19 starts and 105.1 innings of work for Chicago. He leads the league with a 2.43 FIP, and also leads the league with 146 strikeouts. How many more innings he can throw this season remains to be seen given his injury history, but Crochet having multiple years of control makes him such an amazing asset.
The White Sox are a team that even with Crochet won't come close to winning in several years. Trading him now while they can get a ridiculous haul in return to help them rebuild is the smart move to make. Recent rumors indicate that there's a very good chance that Chris Getz will make that move and start to really rebuild Chicago's farm system by dealing his young ace.