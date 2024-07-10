MLB All-Star Week: Full Schedule, Celebrity Game, Home Run Derby and more
By Austin Owens
Most MLB players view the All-Star break as a time to regroup and relax before turning their sights to the second half of the season. For baseball fans across the world, the festivities that happen over a few days can provide maximum entertainment. We want to make sure that you don't miss out on any of the action so we have compiled the schedule of events for you so you know when to tune in.
All activities will take place at Globe Life Field, home of the reigning World Series Champion Texas Rangers.
Although it feels like the All-Star Game is distant, the fun begins much sooner.
HBCU Swingman Classic
On Friday, July 12, the HBCU Swingman Classic will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET. This event will be televised on MLB Network. The point of this event is to highlight Division 1 baseball players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
There will be a total of 50 players who will have the opportunity to participate in this event. They have been chosen by a committe which includes MLB/MLBPA scouts and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.
Capital One All-Star Village
If you plan on attending the MLB All-Star events in person this year and have kids, it is highly recommended to check out the Capital One All-Star Village from Saturday, July 13 through Tuesday, July 16. Essentially the goal of the All-Star Village is to create a unique baseball theme park.
From games and activities to even esports, the Capital One All-Star Village will provide endless entertainment for the whole family before heading into the ball park for more special events happening Saturday night.
Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game
Saturday, July 13 will present an opportunity for fans to see the stars of tomorrow take the field followed by Hollywood stars showcasing their softball skills.
At 4:10 p.m. ET, the MLB All-Star Futures Game will take place. Top prospects from all organizations across the league will be highlighted and given the opportunity to propel themselves closer to reaching their dreams of making the big leagues.
Immediately following the All-Star Futures Game, fans get to witness the first ever Futures Skills Showcase. There will be a hitting competition in which players will get an extra chance to show fans what they have.
At 8:45 p.m. ET, a secondary outfield fence will be put up for the All -Star Celebrity Softball Game. Players range from those in the film industry to other professional athletes and influencers. This will be one you do not want to miss.
MLB Draft
Although there is not much happening on the field on Sunday, July 14, it is a big day for Major League Baseball. Many organizations will have hard decisions to make as the MLB Draft will take place.
While we celebrate current All-Stars and All-Stars of the near future, many MLB teams will be focused on a few years down the road as they search for what they feel will be the best fit in their organization.
Home Run Derby
On Monday, July 15, fans at the ballpark will get the opportunity to witness All-Star representatives from the American and National League take batting practice earlier in the day before heading into what many call the "main event" of the MLB All-Star week: the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.
At 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, the following players will engage in a brand new format Home Run Derby to show off the power they possess: Gunnar Henderson, Alec Bohm, Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr., Marcell Ozuna and Jose Ramirez.
MLB All-Star Game
Tuesday, July 16, 2024 will mark the 94th "Midsummer Classic." At 8 p.m. ET, the American League and National League will square off for bragging rights.
Some say that since the game no longer decides home field advantage in the World Series, it isn't as interesting. However, when you put all of the best baseball players in the world on the same field at the same time, something special is bound to happen.
The All-Star Game will be a great chance to watch the best compete against the best. Imagine seeing a Paul Skenes vs. Aaron Judge matchup. Who wouldn't want to watch that?