MLB's awaited savior has denied the commissioner job yet again
One notable name has reportedly pulled himself out of the running to replace Rob Manfred as MLB commissioner.
By Scott Rogust
Before the start of the 2024 season, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred broke some news. After his contract runs out on Jan. 25, 2029, Manfred will officially step down as commissioner. Manfred's run leading MLB has been polarizing, whether it was his handling of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandals or seeing the league lockdown twice due to collective bargaining agreement negotiations break down.
With Manfred's announcement, there were some cheers from MLB fans who were not crazy about his work since taking over as commissioner back in 2015.
One popular name that has come up among ans and some media members is Theo Epstein, the executive who helped end the World Series droughts of the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Epstein told "friends and associates" that he has no interest in succeeding Manfred as MLB commissioner.
Nightengale does point out that it is still very early in the process to find Manfred's successor. After all, he's not stepping down until less than five years form now.
Back in February, a friend of Epstein told The Athletic's Evan Drellich that he would listen if he were approached about the commissioner's role. However, the friend said that Epstein "likely wouldn’t sign up unless he had a sense he could actually affect positive change in the game."
Drellich noted in his article ($) that Epstein isn't a popular name around the league. As for a favorite, deputy commissioner Dan Halem is seen as the most logical option, considering Manfred served in that same role under Bud Selig before taking over.
Epstein is currently an advisor and part owner of the Fenway Sports Group. One of the teams that is under the Fenway Sports Group is the Red Sox, so it is a reunion for Epstein.
There is still a long way to go until baseball fans find out who replaces Manfred. Early on, it doesn't seem like Epstein is interested in that opportunity.