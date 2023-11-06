MLB Awards Schedule 2023: When will every winner be announced?
By Scott Rogust
Once the Texas Rangers celebrated and hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy in Phoenix after defeating the Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the World Series, the 2023 season ended. Even though the season ended, teams had to get to work, as they had a matter of days to pick up or decline options on contracts or extend qualifying offers before the official start of free agency. From there, organizations can begin negotiating and sign players they feel can help them in 2024.
While all of that is going on, MLB will unveil their awards for the 2023 season. The thing is, as has been the case every year, they don't announce the winners at one show. Rather, they spread out their announcements for who won awards like the AL and NL MVP, Cy Young, and Manager of the Year awards.
So, when can fans expect those winners to be announced? We have that information for you below.
MLB awards schedule: When will 2023 winners be announced?
As of this writing, the Players Choice Awards, Robert Clemente Award, and Gold Glove Award winners have been unveiled. The Player's Choice Awards were highlighted by Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. winning the Player of the Year Award. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge won the Roberto Clemente Award, which was announced during the World Series. Then, the Gold Glove winners were announced on Sunday, highlighted by Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe and Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson winning awards.
Now, let's look at the remaining awards set to be revealed, and when the winners will be announced.
- Silver Slugger Awards: Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network
- Jackie Robinson Rookies of the Year: Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network
- Managers of the Year: Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network
- Cy Young Awards: Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network
- MVP Awards: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network
Winning these awards are great to put on a player's resume. But for some, like Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, could increase their asking price in free agency if they are set to hit the open market this winter.
So there you have it, be on the lookout during the week of Nov. 13 for the main awards, while keeping tuned for the Silver Slugger winners on Nov. 9.