When does the MLB Divisional Series start? Dates, format and more for the NLDS, ALDS
By Lior Lampert
October baseball is officially underway, and the 2024 MLB postseason has gotten off to an exciting start, thanks to a highly competitive Wild Card round.
As the stakes have been raised, so has the level of play on the diamond. With that in mind, it's wild to think this is merely the early stages of the playoffs. As the chase for the Fall Classic continues, we will see the draw dwindle from 12 clubs to two. And at the end of the day, only one will be left standing. But between then and now, there's plenty more action in store.
The Wild Card is a best-of-three series, meaning the MLB league Divisional Series' are right around the corner. But how quick is the turnaround?
When does the 2024 MLB Divisional Series Begin?
The American and National League Divisional Series (ALDS and NLDS) boils down to four teams on each side of the bracket. Each squad will try to keep their World Series hopes alive. This year, the contests will officially begin on October 5th.
- Start Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024 (American League and National League Divisional Series).
Typically, the ALDS and NLDS start in early October, not long after the conclusion of the regular season and days after the Wild Card. This postseason is no different, considering the timeline aligns with the status quo.
Game 1 of the ALDS and NLDS will take place on October 5th. The New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers are patiently waiting to see which Wild Card team they'll host.
How does the Wild Card round affect the Divisional Series start date?
Those in the Wild Card want to handle their business promptly. Given the short timeframe between the end of the round and the commencement of the Divisional Series, it's crucial to get rest when possible.
However, it's important to note the Divisional Series calendar is subject to change. Dates could get moved up or pushed back depending on how long the Wild Card lasts. That said, top-seeded teams will be refreshed, giving them a distinct advantage over those who fought to stave off elimination.
How to watch the Divisional Series
The MLB Divisional Series will be nationally broadcast on live television. Those who want to tune in can catch the games on the following networks: FOX, FS1, TBS and ESPN.
Alternatively, those who prefer online viewing or don't have cable can stream the matches on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and MLB TV.
Divisional Series format: Best-of-five breakdown
The Divisional Series is a best-of-five format. In other words, the first team to win three games advances to the next round -- the Championship Series. Higher-seeded teams kick off the clash by playing the first two contests in their home ballpark. Then, the next two matches occur at the opposing club's venue (if necessary).
Should a Divisional Series reach a win-or-go-home Game 5, it would return to the higher seed's home stadium. With a chance to advance to the Championship Series in jeopardy, playing in front of your fans can be the deciding factor to propel you to victory.